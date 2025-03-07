MWC 2025: Samsung Display developed new OLED with brightness of 5,000 nits

At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, ​​Samsung Display announced an OLED panel with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, improved energy efficiency and reduced thickness.

The main technological innovation was On-Cell Film (OCF) – a technology that eliminates the need for a polarizer. This allowed:

Improve the visibility of the screen outdoors;

Reduce power consumption and display heat;

Reduce the thickness of the panel by 20%, increasing strength and durability.

OCF was first used in the Galaxy Fold 3 foldable smartphone, and is now used in standard smartphones as well as foldable laptops.

Comparison with competitors

Samsung panel reaches 5000 nits in a 10% window and 3000 nits when viewed



and Chinese 6000 nit displays only show such values ​​in small areas (1-5% of the screen);

Samsung’s new display consumes 37% less power than previous-generation panels at the same brightness.

Samsung Display emphasizes that their new technology will allow smartphones and laptops to become thinner, more energy-efficient, and more comfortable to use in bright sunlight.