Metacritic’s top 20 games of the first half of 202404.07.24
Metacritic has compiled a list of the 20 best games already released in 2024.
First place goes to PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The second place is behind the indie hit Animal Well, and the “bronze” is another indie hit – Balatro. Fourth place went to the fighting game Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth rounds out the top five.
The 20 best games on Metacritic for the first half of 2024:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 92 балла из 100
- Animal Well – 91
- Balatro – 90
- Tekken 8 – 90
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 89
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – 88
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door — 88
- Persona 3 Reload — 87
- Riven — 87
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — 87
- qomp2 — 87
- Minishoot’ Adventures — 87
- Mullet MadJack — 86
- Unicorn Overlord — 86
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — 86
- Sons of the Forest — 86
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 86
- 1000xRESIST – 85
- Solium Infernum – 85
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 84
