Metacritic’s top 20 games of the first half of 2024

Metacritic has compiled a list of the 20 best games already released in 2024.

First place goes to PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The second place is behind the indie hit Animal Well, and the “bronze” is another indie hit – Balatro. Fourth place went to the fighting game Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth rounds out the top five.

The 20 best games on Metacritic for the first half of 2024: