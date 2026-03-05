Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra   

Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra05.03.26
At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Lenovo introduced an updated ThinkPad line for the corporate segment. The list includes new T-series models, transformers and tablets.
ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 start at $1,800. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with vPro or AMD Ryzen AI Pro 400 Series.
Lenovo claims a maximum repairability score of 10 out of 10 according to iFixit. Updates include an optional 5MP camera with computer vision and vHDR support, improved acoustics, and a new Cosmic Blue color.
ThinkPad T14s and 2-in-1 convertible
The lightweight ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 weighs 1.1 kg and is positioned as the lightest model in the T-series. The starting price is from $1900.
Also presented is the ThinkPad T14s 2 in 1 Gen 2 with a 360-degree hinge. The device has a built-in stylus compartment located above the display. The price is from $1850.
Tablets and hybrid devices
The ThinkPad X13 Detachable is positioned as an alternative to the Surface Pro. The tablet is equipped with a 13-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and supports up to 64 GB of RAM. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports are provided.
The keyboard has full-size keys with a travel of 1.5 mm. The stylus is stored and charged in a separate slot. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026, the price starts at $2,000.
In addition, the company showed a protected Android tablet ThinkTab X11 based on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The device is certified according to the MIL-STD-810H standard and will cost from $500.
The ThinkBook 142 in 1 Gen 6 with support for up to 32 GB of RAM has also appeared in the line. Its starting price is $1,754.
Most of the devices presented will go on sale in the second quarter of 2026.
