  

Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra

05.03.26

Lenovo ThinkTab X11 2026

 

At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, ​​Lenovo introduced an updated ThinkPad line for the corporate segment. The list includes new T-series models, transformers and tablets.

 

ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5

 

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 start at $1,800. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with vPro or AMD Ryzen AI Pro 400 Series.

 

Lenovo claims a maximum repairability score of 10 out of 10 according to iFixit. Updates include an optional 5MP camera with computer vision and vHDR support, improved acoustics, and a new Cosmic Blue color.

 

ThinkPad T14s and 2-in-1 convertible

 

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 2026 1

 

The lightweight ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 weighs 1.1 kg and is positioned as the lightest model in the T-series. The starting price is from $1900.

 

Also presented is the ThinkPad T14s 2 in 1 Gen 2 with a 360-degree hinge. The device has a built-in stylus compartment located above the display. The price is from $1850.

 

Tablets and hybrid devices

The ThinkPad X13 Detachable is positioned as an alternative to the Surface Pro. The tablet is equipped with a 13-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and supports up to 64 GB of RAM. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports are provided.

 

The keyboard has full-size keys with a travel of 1.5 mm. The stylus is stored and charged in a separate slot. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026, the price starts at $2,000.

 

In addition, the company showed a protected Android tablet ThinkTab X11 based on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The device is certified according to the MIL-STD-810H standard and will cost from $500.

 

The ThinkBook 142 in 1 Gen 6 with support for up to 32 GB of RAM has also appeared in the line. Its starting price is $1,754.

 

Most of the devices presented will go on sale in the second quarter of 2026.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
591
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
5
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
05.03.26 | 13.06
Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra   
Lenovo ThinkTab X11 2026

At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, ​​Lenovo introduced an updated ThinkPad line for the corporate segment

05.03.26 | 11.49
Apple Studio Display XDR 2026 gets a professional HDR screen with 5K resolution    
Apple Studio Display XDR 2026

At the heart of the Apple Studio Display XDR is a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting and 2,304 zones of local dimming.