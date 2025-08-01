INNO3D introduces single-slot NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080 liquid-cooled graphics cards

INNO3D has announced the launch of new iCHILL Frostbite Pro series graphics cards. On July 28, the brand’s official X page posted a message about the launch of the GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 models based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.

The main feature of the INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Pro is a single-slot liquid cooling system with full coverage and a reinforced carbon fiber backplate. Unlike previous Frostbite models, it also uses a single-slot mounting bar – a solution aimed at compact but high-performance builds.

As before, the cooling was developed in cooperation with Alphacool. Both video cards have the same design and operate at reference frequencies. The only difference is in the markings on the back.

Given the compact dimensions, the main customers of the new models are likely to be companies that place several GPUs in one server. It is also possible that they will be used in individual gaming systems with a custom liquid cooling system.

The official presentation of the new generation of GeForce RTX gaming video cards took place at the CES 2025 exhibition. The “greens” showed the world four GeForce RTX 50-series 3D accelerators at once, based on Nvidia Blackwell graphics processors. All of them will be available for purchase before the end of winter.

The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. This GPU is manufactured using TSMC 4N technology, has an area of 750 mm² and physically contains more than 92 billion transistors. The Nvidia Blackwell flagship has 21,760 CUDA cores, 170 RT cores and a 512-bit memory bus, through which the GPU interacts with 32 gigabytes of GDDR7.