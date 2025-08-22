Google Unveils New Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL

Google has officially unveiled a new generation of smartphones – Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. Official information about them is already available, but some of them won’t be available for purchase anytime soon.

Google Pixel 10

The basic Pixel 10 retained the recognizable design with a horizontal “tablet” camera block, but now has three sensors instead of two. For the first time in the regular version, a telephoto module appeared: a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with five-fold optical zoom was added to the 48 MP main and 13 MP “wide-angle” ones.

The 10.5 MP front camera supports autofocus. The screen is a 6.3-inch LTPS OLED with a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone runs on a new Tensor G5 chip with a Titan M2 security module, equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of UFS 4.0 memory. The battery has been increased to 4970 mAh, there is a fast charge of 29 W and wireless Qi2 at 15 W. An ultrasonic scanner under the screen and IP68 protection have been added. The cost starts at $799 for the 128 GB version, the 256 GB model will cost $899.

Google Pixel 10 Pro и Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL received a major update in the form of a Super Actua display with increased brightness up to 3300 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro has a 6.3-inch diagonal, while the XL has a 6.8-inch diagonal. Both devices are powered by Tensor G5, but are now equipped with 16 GB of RAM. The cameras received an updated Pixel ISP image processing processor: the main 50 MP camera now handles video better thanks to improved stabilization, and there is now support for 8K and Night Sight Video. The telephoto lens with 5x zoom now allows you to zoom in up to 100x, and the new High-Res Portrait mode saves portraits at 50 MP.

The Pixel 10 Pro has a 4,870 mAh battery and 15W Qi2 charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger 5,200 mAh battery, 25W Qi2.2 charging, and an emphasis on improved audio — Google says it has the loudest and deepest speaker in the series. Prices start at $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro (128 GB), while the Pixel 10 Pro XL with 256 GB of storage is priced at $1,199.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has an 8-inch main LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, as well as an external 6.4-inch screen with the same characteristics.

The smartphone runs on the new Tensor G5 processor along with the Titan M2 security chip, is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 drives up to 1 TB. The device comes with Android 16 and will receive seven years of system and security updates.

The main camera includes three sensors: 48 MP with optical stabilization, 10.5 MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, there are two 10 MP cameras built into both screens.

The 5015 mAh battery supports 30 W wired charging (up to 50% in half an hour) and wireless charging via Qi2 up to 15 W. The case complies with the IP68 protection standard, the thickness of the smartphone when folded is 10.8 mm, the weight is 258 g. Two colors are available: Moonstone gray and Jade green.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will go on sale on October 9. The price will be $1,799 / €1,899 for the version with 256 GB of memory, $1,919 / €2,029 for 512 GB and $2,149 / €2,289 for the 1 TB version.