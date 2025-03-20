Gigabyte MO27U2 monitor equipped with a 27″ QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz matrix20.03.25
Gigabyte has announced the MO27U2 QD-OLED gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch display with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The novelty is aimed at gamers and universal use.
The monitor uses OLED technology, which provides rich colors and deep blacks. Graphene thermal film is used to improve heat dissipation and increase the service life of the display.
The MO27U2 supports NVIDIA G-Sync and is compatible with GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards running DLSS 4. The GTG response time is 0.03 ms, which reduces input lag.
High color accuracy is confirmed by Pantone certification (delta E ≤ 2), and the coverage of the DCI-P3 color space reaches 99%. The monitor also has VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certification for better contrast.
The monitor features dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with Power Delivery, USB 3.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and built-in 5-watt speakers. The stand is adjustable for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot, and supports VESA mounting.
Additional Features
- Tactical Switch 2.0 — allows you to quickly change the resolution.
- Ultra Clear — reduces motion blur.
- Black Equalizer 2.0 — improves visibility in dark scenes.
- VRR Anti-Flicker — reduces screen flickering.
- GIGABYTE OLED Care — protects the display from burn-in.
The Gigabyte MO27U2 is already on sale in the US and EU. In the US, it costs $682.56, and in Germany, it costs €614.10.
