Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-21 and EF-22 – compact laser projectors with Google TV

Epson has introduced new models of projectors in Europe – EpiqVision Mini EF-21 and EpiqVision Mini EF-22. Both devices support 1080p resolution and have a dynamic contrast ratio of 1:5,000,000, which provides a clear image with deep colors.

3LCD technology allows you to project images up to 150 inches in size, and built-in autofocus and keystone correction ensure clarity and accuracy of the image.

The laser light source in these projectors reaches a brightness of up to 1000 lumens, which makes them suitable for use in rooms with different lighting conditions. Both models are equipped with Google TV and also support Apple TV, Netflix, Chromecast and Google Assistant services.

The main difference between the EpiqVision Mini EF-22 and the EF-21 is the ability to adjust the projection angle and the improved audio system. The EF-22 model is additionally equipped with a passive radiator to enhance the bass, which makes the sound more saturated. Both projectors have built-in 5W speakers.

Sales of the new products in Europe will begin in October 2024, prices will be €899 for the EF-21 and €1099 for the EF-22.