Developers on russia will no longer be able to create Apple apps

Apple has blocked russian developers from accessing the Apple Developer Enterprise Program (ADEP) platform.

According to russian IT sources, access was suspended on February 12, which deprived the company of the ability to create and distribute internal iOS applications outside the App Store. One of the St. Petersburg IT companies confirmed that all of its corporate applications had been removed.

Before the shutdown, Apple notified developers that the corporate certificates used to sign and distribute applications were no longer valid. ADEP was previously actively used for software testing, as well as for corporate chatbots, CRM systems, and logistics services.

Despite the restrictions, the App Store continues to operate in Russia, but Apple has previously removed VPN applications and some news services from the store in accordance with the requirements of local authorities.