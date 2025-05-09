China is developing combat aircraft using DeepSeek artificial intelligence

Chinese engineers are introducing artificial intelligence into the design processes of military aviation. The DeepSeek platform, according to the South China Morning Post, is actively used in the development of new combat aircraft, including carrier-based versions.

An engineer with more than 40 years of experience, Wang Yongqing from Shenyang Aerospace University, part of the AVIC defense corporation, spoke about the use of AI. According to him, artificial intelligence allows you to speed up development and reduce the burden on engineers, freeing them from routine operations.

The DeepSeek platform helps automate parts of the engineering process, reduces design time and provides tools for more efficient solutions to technically complex tasks. It has already been used in the creation of a carrier-based modification of the J-35 fighter, as well as the modernization of its ground-based version.

Wang Yongqing’s team is also exploring the application of large-scale language models to engineering tasks, focusing on real design needs and past development experience.

According to observers, the intensive use of AI may indicate that China is preparing for the mass production of sixth-generation fighters – one of these aircraft has already been repeatedly spotted in the sky during test flights.