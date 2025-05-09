China is developing combat aircraft using DeepSeek artificial intelligence09.05.25
China is developing combat aircraftChinese engineers are introducing artificial intelligence into the design processes of military aviation. The DeepSeek platform, according to the South China Morning Post, is actively used in the development of new combat aircraft, including carrier-based versions.
An engineer with more than 40 years of experience, Wang Yongqing from Shenyang Aerospace University, part of the AVIC defense corporation, spoke about the use of AI. According to him, artificial intelligence allows you to speed up development and reduce the burden on engineers, freeing them from routine operations.
The DeepSeek platform helps automate parts of the engineering process, reduces design time and provides tools for more efficient solutions to technically complex tasks. It has already been used in the creation of a carrier-based modification of the J-35 fighter, as well as the modernization of its ground-based version.
Wang Yongqing’s team is also exploring the application of large-scale language models to engineering tasks, focusing on real design needs and past development experience.
According to observers, the intensive use of AI may indicate that China is preparing for the mass production of sixth-generation fighters – one of these aircraft has already been repeatedly spotted in the sky during test flights.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
China is developing combat aircraft using DeepSeek artificial intelligence artificial intelligence china war
DeepSeek II, according to the South China Morning Post, is being actively used to develop new combat aircraft, including carrier-based versions.
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine Samsung tv
Samsung has announced the start of pre-orders for a new line of 2025 TVs and sound systems in Ukraine.
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be presented on May 13, 2025
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a new story mission and lots of fixes
Microsoft adds new Copilot+ features to Windows 11
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer
Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio
Oppo Reno13 F and FS smartphones with IP69 protection and a large battery cost 15k UAH
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 19
Unreal Engine 6 will have full multi-core processors support
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet are built on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War