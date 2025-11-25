Black Shark has released a magnetic cooler for smartphones

The Chinese brand Black Shark, owned by Xiaomi, has introduced a new accessory for mobile gamers.

The device is called the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cooler and combines the functions of a cooler and wireless charging. It attaches to smartphones with a MagSafe magnetic block and allows you to significantly reduce the temperature of the processor during intensive games.

First of all, the cooler will be useful to owners of modern iPhone and Google Pixel models, and is also compatible with future smartphones with a magnetic module, in particular the Huawei Mate 80 and Samsung Galaxy S26. The fan is capable of spinning up to 3000 rpm, and an additional thermoelectric element increases cooling efficiency.

Additionally, the Black Shark Magnetic Wireless Charging Cooler supports wireless charging of the iPhone with a power of up to 25 W according to the WPC Qi 2.2 standard. Sales of the device in China will start on November 26 at a price of $30.