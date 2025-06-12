Asus and Microsoft introduce ROG Xbox Ally portable console12.06.25
At the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Ally, a new portable console created in collaboration with Asus ROG. Previously, the device was codenamed Project Kennan.
The console runs on an adapted version of Windows 11, optimized for touch control and working with a gamepad. It is planned to release two models: the basic Xbox Ally and the more powerful Xbox Ally X. The older model will be equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a neural processor capable of performing calculations with a performance of 50 TOPS. While the basic version will receive a Z2 A chip with simplified graphics.
Both models are equipped with a 7-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The Xbox Ally X is equipped with an eight-core Zen 5 processor and a 16-core RDNA 3.5 video accelerator, and in the basic version, a quad-core Zen 2 and an 8-core RDNA 2 GPU.
The system runs Windows 11 Home with an updated Xbox application that integrates games from various libraries – Steam, Epic Games, GoG, Ubisoft Connect, Battle.net and others. The console supports launching games both locally and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The Xbox Ally design is made in the style of the Xbox Series X|S controllers and has received improved triggers with tactile feedback for a more realistic gaming experience.
Both models are expected to go on sale by Christmas 2025. Prices have not yet been announced.
