Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026    

Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 202610.01.26
Asus has unveiled its updated Zenbook lineup at CES 2026, emphasizing local processing of tasks using artificial intelligence and high portability of devices.
Asus Zenbook DUO
The flagship of the series is the new generation Zenbook DUO — a laptop with two 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED displays, aimed at professional work scenarios where an expanded workspace is required. Asus has redesigned the hinge design, reducing the distance between the screens by approximately 70 percent, so that when unfolded, both displays are visually perceived as a single, almost continuous panel.
OLED screens support an adaptive refresh rate in the range from 48 to 144 Hz and have received an anti-glare coating. A system of six speakers is responsible for the sound. The ScreenXpert software complex is used to work between the two screens, and the hardware base is the Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics and a neural unit with a performance of up to 50 TOPS. The manufacturer also notes a refined cooling system and the presence of two batteries with a total capacity of 99 Wh, which is designed to maintain high performance outside the office.
The Zenbook DUO case is made of Ceraluminum material and is complemented by a reinforced hidden hinge, a wear-resistant keyboard, a Smudge-Free coating to reduce fingerprints and an updated MagLatch magnetic mounting system. The model was awarded the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the category related to artificial intelligence.
Asus Zenbook A16
For users who need a large screen with a relatively low weight, Asus has prepared the Zenbook A16. This is a 16-inch laptop with a 3K OLED display and a weight of about 1.2 kg, aimed at mobile professionals. In this model, the company has relied on the Snapdragon platform: the Zenbook A16 received an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip with a neural processor with a performance of up to 80 TOPS, which allows you to perform AI tasks locally with high energy efficiency.
Asus claims that the device can work autonomously for more than a day. The case is also made of Ceraluminum and has a multi-layer Smudge-Free coating, designed to increase wear resistance. This model received the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the category “Computer Hardware and Components”.
Asus Zenbook A14
The third new product is the Zenbook A14 with the UX3407 index, which focuses on maximum portability. The laptop weighs less than one kilogram, belongs to the Copilot+ PC class and is also made in a Ceraluminum case. The device is built on an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with an NPU with up to 80 TOPS performance and is positioned as an option for users who travel frequently and actively use multitasking and AI functions in their work.
Asus separately emphasizes the autonomy of the Zenbook A14. According to the company, the laptop is capable of providing up to 35 hours of video playback, which is considered one of the key advantages of the model for work scenarios on the go.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026 Asus CES monitor ZenBook
ASUS introduced an updated Zenbook line at CES 2026, emphasizing local processing of tasks using artificial intelligence and high portability of devices.
Lenovo concepts at CES 2026 CES concept Lenovo
At CES 2026, Lenovo unveiled a series of concept devices that it sees as a foundation for the formation of a future personal artificial intelligence ecosystem.
Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026
Lenovo concepts at CES 2026
LG CLOiD – a robot for housework and smart home
Acer Predator, Nitro, and ProDesigner Monitors at CES 2026
CES 2026: Roborock introduced robot vacuum cleaner with two legs
Garmin introduces blind spot monitoring system for trucks
LG presented the ultra-thin OLED evo W6 at CES 2026
Samsung OLED S95H – 48” gaming monitor with 165 Hz screen and the brightest backlight
Notifications about the summons will be sent to Diya app
Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam