Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026

Asus has unveiled its updated Zenbook lineup at CES 2026, emphasizing local processing of tasks using artificial intelligence and high portability of devices.

Asus Zenbook DUO

The flagship of the series is the new generation Zenbook DUO — a laptop with two 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED displays, aimed at professional work scenarios where an expanded workspace is required. Asus has redesigned the hinge design, reducing the distance between the screens by approximately 70 percent, so that when unfolded, both displays are visually perceived as a single, almost continuous panel.



OLED screens support an adaptive refresh rate in the range from 48 to 144 Hz and have received an anti-glare coating. A system of six speakers is responsible for the sound. The ScreenXpert software complex is used to work between the two screens, and the hardware base is the Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics and a neural unit with a performance of up to 50 TOPS. The manufacturer also notes a refined cooling system and the presence of two batteries with a total capacity of 99 Wh, which is designed to maintain high performance outside the office.

The Zenbook DUO case is made of Ceraluminum material and is complemented by a reinforced hidden hinge, a wear-resistant keyboard, a Smudge-Free coating to reduce fingerprints and an updated MagLatch magnetic mounting system. The model was awarded the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the category related to artificial intelligence.

Asus Zenbook A16

For users who need a large screen with a relatively low weight, Asus has prepared the Zenbook A16. This is a 16-inch laptop with a 3K OLED display and a weight of about 1.2 kg, aimed at mobile professionals. In this model, the company has relied on the Snapdragon platform: the Zenbook A16 received an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip with a neural processor with a performance of up to 80 TOPS, which allows you to perform AI tasks locally with high energy efficiency.

Asus claims that the device can work autonomously for more than a day. The case is also made of Ceraluminum and has a multi-layer Smudge-Free coating, designed to increase wear resistance. This model received the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the category “Computer Hardware and Components”.

Asus Zenbook A14

The third new product is the Zenbook A14 with the UX3407 index, which focuses on maximum portability. The laptop weighs less than one kilogram, belongs to the Copilot+ PC class and is also made in a Ceraluminum case. The device is built on an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with an NPU with up to 80 TOPS performance and is positioned as an option for users who travel frequently and actively use multitasking and AI functions in their work.

Asus separately emphasizes the autonomy of the Zenbook A14. According to the company, the laptop is capable of providing up to 35 hours of video playback, which is considered one of the key advantages of the model for work scenarios on the go.