ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI – world’s first router with built-in AI processor

Asus has released its flagship ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI router, the first consumer device with integrated artificial intelligence. Targeted at gamers, streamers, and smart home users, the new router offers automatic network management and real-time connection optimization.

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI is equipped with a 2.6 GHz quad-core processor and a 7.9 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. Wireless speeds reach 19 Gbps, while wired speeds reach up to 31 Gbps thanks to two 10 Gbps ports, four 2.5 Gbps ports, and link aggregation.

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI router supports the Wi-Fi 7 standard with three bands (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz), 320 MHz channel width, and 4096-QAM modulation. Unique features include AI Game Boost for lower ping, Private Edge AI with a built-in chatbot, and Docker Engine for running apps directly on the router.

The device can support over 200 simultaneous connections and offers a three-layer security system.

The new flagship costs $900, making it one of the most expensive routers on the market. However, Asus is confident that the device’s performance and reasonable features fully justify the price.