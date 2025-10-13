AOC Q27G4SRU and U32G4U monitors has 320 Hz displays. Price start from UAH 15,499

AOC has announced the release of two new gaming monitors with a refresh rate of 320 Hz in Ukraine – Q27G4SRU and U32G4U. Official sales will begin in mid-October 2025.

The AOC GAMING Q27G4SRU model has a 27-inch screen with a QHD resolution (2560×1440) and a frequency of 320 Hz. Thanks to the Fast IPS panel, the device provides a response time of up to 1 ms GtG and 0.3 ms MPRT, supports DisplayHDR 400 and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync. The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB 3.2 hub, which makes it easier to connect peripherals. Recommended price – UAH 15,499.

The second new product, the AOC GAMING U32G4U, has a 32-inch Fast IPS panel that can switch between UHD (3840×2160) at 160 Hz and FHD (1920×1080) at 320 Hz, making it versatile for various scenes. The response time is 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT, and DisplayHDR 400 support is also announced. The model will cost UAH 20,999.

Both models are made in a frameless design, equipped with an ergonomic stand with height adjustment, support VESA 100×100 mounting and offer a full set of gaming features: Shadow Control, Game Color, Dial Point and Low Input Lag.