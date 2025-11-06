AOC gaming monitors with QD-OLED matrices support frequencies up to 360 Hz

AGON brand has introduced the first QD-OLED monitors in the AOC GAMING line. AOC has announced two 27-inch models, the Q27G4ZDR and Q27G4SDR, which have received panels with high contrast, fast response and refresh rates of 240 Hz and 360 Hz, respectively.

Both new products are the first representatives of the AOC GAMING series, made on the basis of QD-OLED technology, which combines the deepest dark color of OLED and the high brightness of QD displays. They provide a wide color coverage of 147.6% sRGB and 99.1% DCI-P3, QHD resolution (2560×1440) at a density of 110.84 pixels per inch, as well as 10-bit color depth with the ability to reproduce more than 1.0.

Like other OLED models in the AGON by AOC series, both monitors feature OLED Care to prevent burn-in and a three-year warranty that covers this issue when used properly.

AOC Monitor Specifications

The AOC AGON Q27G4ZDR operates at 240 Hz and supports HDR10 with 400 nits of brightness (APL 10%) and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1.

The AOC AGON Q27G4SDR, which runs at 360 Hz, is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, providing a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (APL 3%) and deeper blacks.

Both monitors have a response time of just 0.03 ms (GtG) and support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and Adaptive-Sync, which ensures smooth frame changes without image tearing.

Interfaces include two HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB 3.2 hub with fast charging ports. The monitors are compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S game consoles, supporting QHD 120 Hz mode.

Additions

For user convenience, the AOC G-Menu program is provided for configuring profiles and image settings, as well as PiP/PbP functions for simultaneous work with multiple signal sources. 1.8-meter HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included.

The AOC GAMING Q27G4ZDR and Q27G4SDR monitors are expected to be released in mid-November 2025. The price of the younger model will be 23,999 UAH, and the older one – 28,999 UAH.