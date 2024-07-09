YouTube Music has radically renewed the design of artist pages. What will you have to get used to again?

YouTube Music first significantly redesigned the artist pages in 2019, followed by some tweaks to Material You. Another update is currently being tested, which will give the platform a modern look and improved functionality.

One major change in this update was moving the “About Artist” description, which was usually taken from Wikipedia, from the top of the page to the bottom. This changed the structure of the page.

The cover image occupies the top of the page with no borders, followed by a fairly large name of the band or musician and a subscribe button. After that are the shuffle and radio buttons, which became part of the Material 3 upgrades in 2022.

The new design includes moving the artist name to the left, with the number of subscribers displayed below, and a “Subscribe” button with matching round radio and play buttons to the right.

The innovation is still being tested and is not yet available in the official YouTube Music apps for Android and iOS.