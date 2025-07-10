Windows 11 overtook Windows 10 in the number of installations in just 4 years

Windows 11 has become the most popular Windows operating system for the first time. According to StatCounter, it was installed on about 52% of personal computers as of early July, while Windows 10’s share has fallen to less than 45%. It took the “eleventh” almost four years since its release to reach this milestone.

One of the growth factors was the natural change of devices – most new laptops and PCs have been shipped with Windows 11 installed for several years. In addition, there is less and less time left until the end of support for Windows 10: it officially ends in the fall of 2025. Although Microsoft provides paid ways to continue support, a mass transition to a newer version is inevitable.

While Windows 10 continues to run on millions of devices, its market leadership has come to an end.

By the way, in the July update of Windows 11, Microsoft will replace the traditional blue screen of death (BSOD), familiar to users for almost 40 years, with a black background. The new screen will no longer contain a sad smiley face and a QR code, but instead will show the error code and the name of the driver with which the error is associated.

The design will become stricter, in the spirit of the standard Windows 11 update screen. The company believes that this will simplify the diagnosis and resolution of problems, making the information on the screen more useful for users and specialists.