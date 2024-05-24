Volvo VNL becomes a truck with Level 4 autopilot by Aurora24.05.24
Volvo and Aurora unveiled their first production self-driving truck at the ACT Expo in Las Vegas. The new Volvo VNL features Aurora’s Level 4 autonomous driving system, which includes high-precision cameras, radar, LiDAR sensors and a host of other sensors.
Aurora’s technology has been tested on virtual routes, accumulating billions of miles, and on real roads, accumulating millions of commercial miles.
The event marks the start of mass production of autonomous trucks, three years after the partnership between Volvo and Aurora was announced. Pilot programs using these autonomous trucks are planned for this year, and Aurora already has experience working with large companies such as FedEx and Uber Freight.
The Volvo VNL is equipped with steering, braking, communications, computing, power management, energy storage and vehicle motion control systems to ensure a high level of safety.
Experiment: Clean Windows XP with an Internet connection was infected with a virus after only 10 minutesantivirus Security Windows
10 minutes after connecting Windows XP to the Internet, Parker discovered the conhoz.exe process, known as a Trojan, in Task Manager
Engineers creat noise-absorbing sheets, which also improve the sound insulation of the roomdevelopment science
Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new soundproofing film based on silk sheets