Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones has Dimensity 9500 and Zeiss cameras

Vivo has officially introduced the X300 series of flagship smartphones, which includes two models: the X300 Pro and the X300. Both devices have received a new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, improved cameras, large batteries and support for fast charging. The manufacturer focuses on mobile photography.

Vivo X300 Pro

The senior model of the series has received a new generation Zeiss triple camera. The main module uses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor (1/1.28″), a lens with an aperture of f/1.57 and optical image stabilization. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle module and a telephoto camera based on Samsung’s new 200-megapixel/1 sensor. The front camera in the screen hole is also a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1.

The display is 6.78″ LTPO 8T with a resolution of 1260×2800, a frequency of 120 Hz, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is built under the screen.

The performance is handled by the Dimensity 9500 paired with the proprietary Vivo V3+ image processing chip. Versions with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 memory are offered.

The 6510 mAh battery supports 90 W charging and 40 W wireless charging. The smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

Aluminum body, IP68/IP69 rated, 7.99 mm thick and 226 g in weight. Colors: black, brown, blue and white.

Vivo X300 Pro prices:

12/256 GB – $745

16/512 GB – $845

16/1 TB – $945

Vivo X300

The more compact model received a 6.31-inch LTPO 8T display (1216×2640, 120 Hz) and a similar ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The main camera is a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB (1/1.4″, f/1.68), complemented by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 APO (1/1.95″) telephoto module and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 “wide”. The same sensor is used for the front camera.

The smartphone is also built on the Dimensity 9500, is equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, and has a 6040 mAh battery with 90 W (wired) and 40 W (wireless) charging.

The case is 7.95 mm thick, weighs 190 g, and comes in black, blue, pink, and purple.

Vivo X300 prices: