Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones has Dimensity 9500 and Zeiss cameras15.10.25
Vivo has officially introduced the X300 series of flagship smartphones, which includes two models: the X300 Pro and the X300. Both devices have received a new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, improved cameras, large batteries and support for fast charging. The manufacturer focuses on mobile photography.
Vivo X300 Pro
The senior model of the series has received a new generation Zeiss triple camera. The main module uses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor (1/1.28″), a lens with an aperture of f/1.57 and optical image stabilization. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle module and a telephoto camera based on Samsung’s new 200-megapixel/1 sensor. The front camera in the screen hole is also a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1.
The display is 6.78″ LTPO 8T with a resolution of 1260×2800, a frequency of 120 Hz, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is built under the screen.
The performance is handled by the Dimensity 9500 paired with the proprietary Vivo V3+ image processing chip. Versions with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 memory are offered.
The 6510 mAh battery supports 90 W charging and 40 W wireless charging. The smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.
Aluminum body, IP68/IP69 rated, 7.99 mm thick and 226 g in weight. Colors: black, brown, blue and white.
Vivo X300 Pro prices:
- 12/256 GB – $745
- 16/512 GB – $845
- 16/1 TB – $945
Vivo X300
The more compact model received a 6.31-inch LTPO 8T display (1216×2640, 120 Hz) and a similar ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
The main camera is a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB (1/1.4″, f/1.68), complemented by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 APO (1/1.95″) telephoto module and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 “wide”. The same sensor is used for the front camera.
The smartphone is also built on the Dimensity 9500, is equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, and has a 6040 mAh battery with 90 W (wired) and 40 W (wireless) charging.
The case is 7.95 mm thick, weighs 190 g, and comes in black, blue, pink, and purple.
Vivo X300 prices:
- 12/256 GB – $620
- 16/256 GB – $660
- 12/512 GB – $700
- 16/512 GB – $745
- 16/1 TB – $845
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones has Dimensity 9500 and Zeiss cameras MediaTek smartphone Vivo
Vivo X300 Pro and X300 smartphones get new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, improved cameras, large batteries
Redmi G34WQ 2026 – budget monitor with 34-inch screen and 180 Hz frequency monitor Redmi
The Redmi G34WQ 2026 monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio output.
Ukrainian operators can now block spam calls upon request
Microsofts stop support for Windows 10
Study: Wi-Fi can accurately identify human body
iFixit: Pixel Watch 4 is the most repairable smartwatch
Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 with solar charging costs 4999 UAH in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization
Intel Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake Announced: up to 16 Cores, Xe3 Graphics, and up to 180 TOPS for AI
Qualcomm buys Arduino company