Vivo introduced four smartphone models from the Y200 series24.05.24
Vivo introduced a range of Y200 series smartphones this week. There are four models in total – standard, with prefixes in the name “T”, “GT” and “Pro”.
Vivo Y200
The gadget was equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The panel has FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout for an 8MP front camera. The main camera received two sensors of 50 + 2 megapixels.
The Vivo Y200 is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage. Vivo Y200 comes with Android 14 operating system and OriginOS 4 shell.
The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery. The gadget supports 80 W charging. The new product has an under-screen scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB-C port.
Vivo Y200 received a body with dimensions of 164.36×74.75×7.75 mm and a weight of 190 g.
Vivo Y200 Pro
Vivo Y200 Pro is equipped with a body with a thickness of 7.5 mm, a 6.78-inch curved Full HD+ AMOLED panel at 120 Hz and an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 44 W charging. The new product has IP54 water protection and a fingerprint scanner.
The Vivo Y200t, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone with a 6.72-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo Y200t:
- Display: 6.72 inches, LCD, FHD+, 120 Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Battery: 6000 mAh, fast charging 44 W
- Camera: Main 50 MP + depth sensor 2 MP, front 8 MP
- Operating system: OriginOS 4 based on Android 14
- Price: From $165 for 8+128 GB to $235 for 12+512 GB
Vivo Y200 GT:
- Display: 6.78 inches, AMOLED, FHD+, 144 Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- Battery: 6000 mAh, fast charging 80 W
- Camera: Main 50 MP (LYT-600, OIS) + 2 MP depth sensor, front 16 MP
- Operating system: OriginOS 4 based on Android 14
- Price: From $207 for 8+128 GB to $290 for 12+512 GB
