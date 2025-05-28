ViewSonic XG273 monitor is 4K OLED with 240 Hz and 0.03 ms response time

Sales of the new ViewSonic XG273-4K-OLED OLED monitor have begun, presented as a solution for gamers and graphics professionals. The device is equipped with a 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The cost of the new product at launch is about 900 US dollars. Among the technical features of the ViewSonic XG273 monitor is extended color coverage: 99% of the DCI-P3 space, 98% of AdobeRGB and full sRGB coverage are declared. Factory color calibration with a Delta E indicator of less than one and 10-bit color depth allow you to count on accurate color reproduction. A response delay of 0.03 ms and the presence of the VESA ClearMR 13000 certificate orient the model to dynamic scenes without blurring.

The interface arsenal includes two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with the ability to supply power up to 100 W, which can be useful when connecting laptops. FreeSync and G-Sync adaptive synchronization technologies provide stable display without tearing. Additional gaming options such as Cat Vision, Eagle Eye, and Night Vision are aimed at improving visibility in darkened areas of the image.

The monitor is also equipped with RGB backlighting, built-in 3 W speakers, and an ergonomic stand with support for height adjustment, tilt angle, rotation, and pivot. PIP and PBP functions allow you to work with multiple signal sources simultaneously.

Cooling is implemented without fans – a system based on graphene and an aluminum radiator is used. To reduce eye fatigue, DC Dimming mode and a hardware blue light filter are provided. Previously, the company also introduced the ViewSonic M1 Max portable projector with Google TV support, designed to create a home theater in any room.