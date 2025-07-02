Ukrainian mobile operators will be obliged to fight spam calls02.07.25
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine initiated the implementation of tools for mobile operators aimed at combating telephone spam and aggressive advertising. The relevant provisions were enshrined in a resolution approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on June 25, 2025.
According to the new procedure, companies that make mass calls are required to conclude an agreement with the operator and register the numbers used for communication. In case of failure to comply with these requirements, calls from such numbers will be automatically blocked at the operator level.
It is also planned that in the future operators will have the right to block numbers after receiving complaints from subscribers about spam calls. This measure is designed to further reduce the total number of intrusive calls.
The document also provides for other changes to the rules for the provision of telecommunications services. In particular, users should be given more independence in managing connected services. In personal accounts, it will be possible to disable content services without the need to contact the support service. In addition, subscribers will gain access to more complete control over their expenses.
A separate clause of the resolution obliges operators to indicate in the contract a specific Internet connection speed. If the actual speed significantly deviates from the declared one – for example, with the promised 100 Mbit/s, the user receives only 40 – this will be regarded as a violation of the terms of service. In such circumstances, consumers will be able to file a complaint with the National Commission for State Regulation in the Field of Communications (NCEC) or go to court.
Special attention in the new rules is paid to citizens who are in areas of combat operations. According to the approved norms, subscribers should not lose access to communication in case of temporary non-payment of services, and their SIM cards are not subject to blocking for the same reasons. In addition, when first connecting to the network, such users should be provided with a free communication package.
All innovations, including measures against telephone spam, will be implemented in stages so that operators can make the necessary technical changes and adapt their systems.
