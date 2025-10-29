The Twitter.com domain is going away. Only x.com will remain

Social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is officially moving to a new domain and phasing out twitter.com. In light of this change, the company has warned users who use security keys for two-factor authentication that they will need to re-register such keys.

According to the updated requirements, all keys linked to the account as a means of confirming login must be added anew. This rule will come into effect on November 10, 2025. If the profile owner does not re-link or choose another protection method, access to the account will be blocked.

The company notes that the changes are not related to security incidents on the platform and relate exclusively to access keys, in particular Yubikey. Other two-factor verification methods remain unchanged. Now the keys are registered in conjunction with twitter.com, so after the update they will be tied to the x.com domain. This is considered a necessary step to completely abandon the old domain name.

At the same time, the community draws attention to the fact that the abandonment of Twitter as part of the infrastructure may create technical difficulties, since many service elements still work through the old domain. Company representatives have not yet provided detailed explanations of potential risks.

The social network changed its name in 2023 after its acquisition by Elon Musk for $ 44 billion. The new owner stated that he seeks to transform the platform from a classic service for publishing short messages into a multifunctional application with expanded services.