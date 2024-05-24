The development of the “Reserve+” application for military personnel cost $86,000. This is money from a charitable foundation24.05.24
Deputy Minister of Defense Ekaterina Chernorenko in an interview with Forbes said that several teams worked on the development of the Reserve+ application, and funds in the amount of $86,000 were taken from a charitable foundation.
She noted that the cost of development may increase as the application needs to be improved.
Participated in the development:
- front-tenders;
- teams that were involved in synchronizing with registries and providing “Amulet” to withstand loads;
- internal teams of the Ministry of Defense and other ministries, such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It was previously reported that traces of the school application “Dream” were found in the Reserve+ code, such as lines with the text “homework” or “tell your child what is now possible.” However, Chernogorenko emphasized that these are minor non-functional mentions that do not relate to the main functionality. According to her, these mentions were in the intermediate version, and there is no “Mriya” code in “Reserve+”.
On May 18, the updated Law on Mobilization came into force—from this day on, all men aged 18-60 years must update their credentials within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).
