The Anduril Bolt-M kamikaze drone flies at a distance of 20 km and has EW protection14.10.24
Anduril Industries has introduced a new class of autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, dubbed the Bolt, including the Bolt-M tactical modification. This drone is designed to perform a wide range of missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue (SAR), and explosive strike operations.
The Bolt-M is capable of carrying up to 1.3 kg of explosives and is equipped with autonomous navigation and AI systems, allowing it to track and engage moving targets without constant operator involvement. Artificial intelligence with machine learning ensures efficient operation of the drone even in conditions of active electronic warfare (EW) interference, which significantly reduces the burden on the operator compared to traditional FPV drones, which require a high level of training.
This drone has the ability to autonomously follow the target using computer vision systems, even if communication with the operator is lost. It can operate on pre-set route points, which are easily edited through the control panel interface, and supports the selection of the angle of attack on the target, which increases its tactical flexibility.
Bolt-M has the following key features:
- Flight time: more than 40 minutes.
- Radius: up to 20 km.
- Autonomous navigation: machine learning support for the final stage of the mission.
- Deployment time: only 5 minutes.
- Modular platform: support for various warheads, including Anduril developments and third-party solutions such as Kraken Kinetics.
Bolt-M is also integrated into the Anduril Lattice ecosystem, which allows the exchange of sensor data with other systems to coordinate operations, making it an essential element of modern tactical operations.
Anduril Industries is an American defense technology company founded in 2017. Its founders are former employees of Palantir and Oculus. Anduril actively cooperates with US government structures, in particular the Ministry of Defense and security services.
