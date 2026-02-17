Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G – a slim smartphone with an 8000 mAh battery and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen

The Chinese company Tecno has announced the release of the budget sub-flagship smartphone Pova Curve 2 5G. The novelty became a continuation of the Pova Curve 5G model and received a number of updates in technical characteristics and design.

The device is equipped with a curved AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.78 inches with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a declared brightness of up to 4500 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The thickness of the case is 7.42 mm, while the smartphone is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 8000 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to two days of active use. Fast charging with a capacity of 45 W is supported.

Hardware platform and software

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The model runs Android 16 with HiOS 16.

The main camera includes a 50 MP module and an additional 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP and is designed for video calls and everyday shooting. The set of cameras is focused on basic usage scenarios.

Additional features and availability

The smartphone has IP65 housing protection and is equipped with proprietary G1 and SE1 chips designed to improve signal quality. The design of the device is made in a style inspired by spaceships, with a triangular main camera module.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes in Mystic Purple, Melting Silver, and Storm Titanium colors. The device is currently only available in India, where it costs around $310 in local currency.