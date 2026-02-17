  

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G – a slim smartphone with an 8000 mAh battery and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen

17.02.26

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

 

The Chinese company Tecno has announced the release of the budget sub-flagship smartphone Pova Curve 2 5G. The novelty became a continuation of the Pova Curve 5G model and received a number of updates in technical characteristics and design.

 

The device is equipped with a curved AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.78 inches with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a declared brightness of up to 4500 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The thickness of the case is 7.42 mm, while the smartphone is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 8000 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to two days of active use. Fast charging with a capacity of 45 W is supported.

 

Hardware platform and software

 

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The model runs Android 16 with HiOS 16.

 

The main camera includes a 50 MP module and an additional 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP and is designed for video calls and everyday shooting. The set of cameras is focused on basic usage scenarios.

 

Additional features and availability

 

The smartphone has IP65 housing protection and is equipped with proprietary G1 and SE1 chips designed to improve signal quality. The design of the device is made in a style inspired by spaceships, with a triangular main camera module.

 

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G comes in Mystic Purple, Melting Silver, and Storm Titanium colors. The device is currently only available in India, where it costs around $310 in local currency.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
540
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
49
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
17.02.26 | 10.40
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G – a slim smartphone with an 8000 mAh battery and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen   
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

Tecno has announced the release of a budget sub-flagship smartphone, the Pova Curve 2 5G. The new product is a continuation of the Pova Curve 5G model and has received a number of updates

17.02.26 | 07.18
Signal founder criticizes Telegram: “There’s nothing private”  
Telegram

Telegram is a cloud-based messaging system where user data is stored on the company’s servers.