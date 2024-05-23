TCL released a smartphone with triple folding screen

TCL continues to impress with innovation, presenting its new products at two major industry events. At the SID 2024 conference, the company was in the spotlight thanks to the world’s first tri-folding phone. The prototype of this concept was presented back in 2019, but this year it turned into a fully functional device. When unfolded, the phone has a spacious 7.85-inch display, blurring the line between smartphone and tablet.

The key feature of the device is the Free-type display technology, which allows the phone to be folded into different configurations. TCL managed to solve the problem of excessive thickness by introducing a new panel with a thickness of only 427 microns, which makes the phone relatively thin.



The technology of 3D face scanning using sensors located under the screen increases the level of security of the device. The entire display space, including the sensor area, has a uniform pixel density of 420 PPI.

The display panel is equipped with LTPO technology (low-temperature polycrystal oxide), which allows you to dynamically change the screen refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. This optimizes battery life and provides smooth visual effects when needed.

While mass production details and release dates are still unknown, TCL’s trifold phone represents a major breakthrough in mobile technology. There are rumors that competitors such as Huawei and Samsung are developing even more technically complex models of mobile devices.