Switchblade developer shows new drone with automatic target AI recognition19.10.25
The American company AeroVironment, known for the production of Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600 strike drones, has introduced the new VAPOR Compact Long Endurance (CLE) drone, Business Wire reports.
In essence, it is an all-electric helicopter with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, created taking into account the demands of the front: increased time spent over the target, greater load capacity for critical payloads, and increased survivability in difficult conditions.
On board is an NVIDIA ORIN on-board computer, which provides the system with artificial intelligence capabilities: the drone provides automatic target recognition using AV Halo VISION machine vision, and takeoff and landing can also be performed completely under AI control.
VAPOR CLE can stay in the air for up to two hours without replacing the battery; its modular design allows for the installation of up to 26 payload options – from optical sensors and electronic warfare to repeaters and various types of ammunition.
The declared operating radius of the device is up to 10 km. Previously, AeroVironment also demonstrated other combat UAVs, including the Red Dragon kamikaze drone, which, as noted, can autonomously perform combat missions even in the absence of a GPS signal and has already undergone field tests.
