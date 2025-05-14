Suneast Nano is the smallest USB Type-C flash drives in the world

The Japanese company Suneast has started selling the ultra-compact Nano flash drive with a USB-C connector. The device is so miniature that it can remain in a smartphone, tablet or laptop almost permanently, without interfering with use.

The flash drive body has dimensions of only 10.6 mm of the protruding part, dimensions – 10.6×20×13.5 mm, weight – 2.8 grams. Nano offers up to 512 GB of memory and provides high data transfer speeds: up to 450 MB/s when reading and up to 400 MB/s when writing.

The device comes formatted in exFAT, which provides wide compatibility – Windows 10/11, MacOS 15+, Linux, Android 14+, iOS 18.0.1+ and iPadOS 17.6.1+ are supported. Although older versions of the OS are not officially listed, they mostly work correctly with exFAT as well.

The cost depends on the memory capacity: the 128 GB version costs about $29, the 256 GB version costs $49, and the 512 GB model costs $89. Sales have started in Japan, and you can buy the flash drive, for example, in the Bic Camera network.