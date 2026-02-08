SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion

Elon Musk became the first person in history to be worth more than $850 billion after the merger of SpaceX and xAI. According to Forbes, the deal increased his fortune by $84 billion to a record $852 billion. The combined company is worth about $1.25 trillion.

Before the deal, Musk owned about 42% of SpaceX (about $336 billion) and 49% of xAI (about $250 billion). After the merger, SpaceX is valued at $1 trillion, xAI is worth $250 billion, and Musk’s share in the combined structure is 43%, which is estimated at $542 billion.

What Elon Musk Owns

SpaceX remains the businessman’s most valuable asset. In addition, Musk owns about 12% of Tesla shares worth $178 billion and has options worth $124 billion. The calculations do not include Tesla’s compensation package, which could potentially add up to $1 trillion in stock if the company meets financial goals.

This is Musk’s second major merger in less than a year: previously, xAI merged with the social network X. Since the entrepreneur acts as both buyer and seller, experts sometimes doubt the stated valuations. SpaceX’s upcoming IPO could provide a public test of the company’s value.

In recent months, Musk has set several financial records, successively exceeding $500 billion, $600 billion and $700 billion. He is currently about $578 billion ahead of the second richest person in the world, Google co-founder Larry Page, and is approaching the potential status of the world’s first trillionaire.