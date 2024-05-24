Sonos Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker with up to 10 hours of battery life costs $179

Sonos has announced a new speaker, the Roam 2, that retains the look of the original model but has simplified setup and interaction.

Users can connect Roam 2 without using an app, and it’s ready to go straight away without a Wi-Fi connection. The speaker has IP67 protection, Apple AirPlay 2 support and a separate button for Bluetooth pairing, which makes it easier to use compared to the original model, where pairing was carried out through the power button.

The autonomy of Roam 2 reaches 10 hours, and charging is carried out via the USB-C port. The new product also supports the Sound Switch function, which allows you to seamlessly switch between Roam 2 and other Sonos speakers. The speaker is equipped with one tweeter and one mid-range driver and is available in five colors. Roam 2 is available now on the Sonos website for $179.