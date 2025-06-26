Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may not get S Pen in the kit26.06.25
There is more than a year and a half left until the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra – the release is expected in 2027. However, the first information about the future flagship has already begun to appear on the network.
According to an insider under the nickname PandaFlash, Samsung is considering the possibility of abandoning the built-in S Pen stylus in the next generation of the device.
The reason for the possible design change is the desire to increase the battery capacity. The source claims that the manufacturer wants to exceed 5000 mAh, and for this it is necessary to redistribute the internal space of the case, freeing it from the stylus compartment.
A similar approach has been used before: the Galaxy S21 Ultra did not have a built-in stylus, but the device remained compatible with the S Pen, which was sold separately.
It is expected that in the case of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the stylus will also be compatible, but will be supplied as a separate accessory.
With S Pen gestures, you can flip through photos in the gallery, rewind music or videos, pause playback, take photos, switch between cameras, and more. Samsung Notes has several new modes, including the ability to recognize written text. Another handy feature is taking notes when the screen is off.
The “Select and Save” mode allows you to select any area on the screen (rectangle, lasso, or free-form), which is convenient when using the stylus. You can then save the selected fragment as a graphic file or GIF animation.
