Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite

The first data on the performance of the future Samsung Exynos 2600 mobile processor, which will most likely become the basis of the company’s flagship smartphones in 2026, has appeared.

As for the new version of the Xclipse 960 graphics in the Samsung Exynos 2600, it is not officially known what architecture it is based on, but it is already known that it has 4 Compute Units.

Test results

In the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light benchmark, the Exynos 2600 scores 3135 points, which is about 18% higher than the first-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is rumored to deliver 20% higher performance than the first version, so the Exynos 2600’s advantage looks less impressive.

It is important to note that the tests were likely conducted on engineering samples, so the final results may change.

The Samsung Exynos 2600 is unlikely to appear in commercial devices before 2026, but the available data suggests active development and performance improvements over previous generations and competitors.

Exynos is Samsung’s own line of processors, which helps reduce dependence on third-party manufacturers. Since 2019, Samsung has been collaborating with AMD to integrate the RDNA architecture into the Xclipse graphics cores. First, RDNA was used, then RDNA2, and now RDNA3 in the Exynos 2400 (Xclipse 940) and Exynos 2500 (Xclipse 950) chips.