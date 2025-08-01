Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite01.08.25
The first data on the performance of the future Samsung Exynos 2600 mobile processor, which will most likely become the basis of the company’s flagship smartphones in 2026, has appeared.
As for the new version of the Xclipse 960 graphics in the Samsung Exynos 2600, it is not officially known what architecture it is based on, but it is already known that it has 4 Compute Units.
Test results
- In the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light benchmark, the Exynos 2600 scores 3135 points, which is about 18% higher than the first-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones.
- For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is rumored to deliver 20% higher performance than the first version, so the Exynos 2600’s advantage looks less impressive.
- It is important to note that the tests were likely conducted on engineering samples, so the final results may change.
The Samsung Exynos 2600 is unlikely to appear in commercial devices before 2026, but the available data suggests active development and performance improvements over previous generations and competitors.
Exynos is Samsung’s own line of processors, which helps reduce dependence on third-party manufacturers. Since 2019, Samsung has been collaborating with AMD to integrate the RDNA architecture into the Xclipse graphics cores. First, RDNA was used, then RDNA2, and now RDNA3 in the Exynos 2400 (Xclipse 940) and Exynos 2500 (Xclipse 950) chips.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the affordable combo kit class. Let’s figure out why
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite processor Qualcomm Samsung Snapdragon
In the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light benchmark, the Exynos 2600 chip scores 3135 points, which is about 18% higher than smartphones based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Insta360 releases antigravity drone with 360 8K camera weighing 249g camera drone
Chinese company Insta360, known for its 360-degree cameras, has introduced a new sub-brand, Antigravity, which promises to be the beginning of a new era in drone photography.
Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite
Insta360 releases antigravity drone with 360 8K camera weighing 249g
Honda N-One e: released in production version
EU may block Android apps based on age verification
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers will be added to SQUAD game shooter
Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth
Google Opal – another AI app development tool
Tesla will buy Samsung processors for $16 billion
ChromeOS gets sync between chromebooks
BYD Sealion May 06 has 605 km range, 388 hp and the refrigerator
ChatGPT Agent bot passed Cloudflare’s robot verification
Amazon introduces children’s E-book and color Kindle Colorsoft