Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65
Xiaomi has expanded its line of affordable monitors by releasing the Redmi A24 (2026) model, aimed at gamers.
The device is equipped with a 23.8-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The declared coverage of the sRGB color space is 99%, the peak brightness is 300 nits.
The design is made in a strict style: a black case, thin frames at the top and sides. The case has DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 connectors, and the VESA mount allows you to install the monitor on the wall.
In China, the new product is sold at a price of $ 65 (converted from yuan). Plans for a global launch have not yet been announced.
Earlier, Xiaomi announced the imminent release of a new gaming monitor under the Redmi brand. Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U is positioned as the successor to the previous Redmi Display G Pro 27 display, while the new version has received a significant update in technical specifications.
The monitor is equipped with a screen with a 4K resolution and Mini LED backlight. The design provides 1,152 local dimming zones, thanks to which the peak brightness reaches 1,600 nits – this is about 60% higher than its predecessor. The device meets the requirements of the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard and supports Dolby Vision HDR technology, which allows you to display rich colors and detailed images even in dynamic scenes.
The display uses a Fast IPS matrix. It basically works in 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 160 Hz. However, an alternative mode is also provided: when the resolution is reduced to 1080p, the monitor can switch to a frequency of 320 Hz, which will be relevant for users keen on eSports. The color gamut covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 spaces, which makes the model suitable not only for games, but also for professional graphics and color correction.
Available interfaces include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. The case has two built-in speakers with a power of 5 W each, and a USB hub is also provided. One of the features of the device is the pre-installed HyperOS 2 system – it allows you to use the monitor as a smart TV. There is no information yet on the availability of the model outside of China, as well as the cost.
In parallel with the announcement of the flagship model, the company also introduced a more affordable gaming monitor – Redmi G27Q 240Hz. The device received a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels), a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The model supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which helps minimize delays and eliminate image artifacts. The cost of the new product was $ 165.
