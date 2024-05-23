Realme GT 6T smartphone received Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, up to 12+ up to 512 GB of memory at a price of up to $40023.05.24
The Realme GT 6T smartphone for the global market is an almost complete copy of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE model, which debuted in China in early April. Among the differences in the Realme GT 6T, it is worth highlighting the 120 W charging. For comparison, the Realme GT Neo 6 SE comes with 100W charging. Other characteristics of the novelty are the same.
The novelty is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 128, 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 drive.
Realme GT 6T received a BOE display with an LTPO AMOLED matrix, 6.78″, 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits.
The gadget has a 5500 mAh battery. The smartphone also received IP65 protection, NFC, stereo speakers and an IR sensor for controlling equipment.
Realme GT 6T sales will start soon. The novelty will be available in India at a price of $372.
