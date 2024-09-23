Philips Hue lamps have become more durable and brighter in the new generation

Philips Hue has released updated Centris lamps, which are already available on the European market, and will soon appear in the US. The new version of these lamps is equipped with modern GU10 lamps, distinguished by increased brightness and durability.

Philips Centris in the 4-point model now emits up to 4400 lumens, which is 200 lumens more than the previous version. Lamp life has also been significantly increased to 25,000 hours, which is 10,000 hours more than previous models. The line includes lamps with 2, 3 and 4 lighting points, as well as a three-point cross lamp.

European prices for these models range from £264.99 to £469.99, while in the US market they will appear with prices ranging from $339.99 to $529.99. All lamps are available in a black or white metal housing, which allows you to easily integrate them into any interior.

Earlier, the Philips Hue company presented an updated version of the Runner smart spot lamp. The model is available with one, two or three spotlights and is equipped with the new Philips Hue GU10 bulb.

This bulb has a number of improvements: it has a brightness of 400 lumens at a color temperature of 4000K, which is 50 lumens more than the previous model. The double floodlight reaches a brightness of 800 lumens, and the triple floodlight reaches 1200 lumens.

The new lamp also has a longer life – 25,000 hours instead of 15,000 hours. The lamp is presented in white and black colors and can be controlled through a branded application on a smartphone. It is also compatible with various smart home systems.

The updated version of the Philips Hue Runner is already available for purchase in Europe at a price of €89.99.