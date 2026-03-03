Panasonic transfers TV production to Chinese Skyworth company    

Panasonic transfers TV production to Chinese Skyworth company03.03.26
Panasonic has announced the transfer of its TV production division to the Chinese Skyworth. Formally, the brand will remain, but operational management of the TV business will be transferred to a partner. For the Japanese company, this means a de facto exit from independent TV production – a segment that has been associated with Panasonic’s quality and engineering school for decades.
Starting in April, Skyworth will receive the right to produce and sell TVs under the Panasonic brand on the global market. At the same time, the Japanese side will retain control over key technologies and the patent portfolio. Development, production and commercial activities in the TV segment will be concentrated in China.
Reasons for the deal and further plans
Panasonic explains the decision by the decline in the profitability of the TV business and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers, who dominate the mid-range and budget segments.
The company intends to focus on other areas – industrial electronics, automotive systems and energy solutions.
For Skyworth, the deal opens up access to a well-known global brand with a reputation in the premium class. This could strengthen the company’s position outside China, especially in Europe and North America.
The transfer of the business is expected to be completed during 2026. For buyers, the changes will be minimal: Panasonic TVs will continue to be sold, but their development and production will be handled by Skyworth.
In terms of structure, the deal resembles the agreement between Sony and TCL, concluded in late January.
