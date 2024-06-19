Oppo Reno 12 series of smartphones presented: 120 Hz OLED displays and MediaTek Dimensity 730019.06.24
The Oppo company held an event where it showed the new line of Reno 12 smartphones, which currently consists of two models – a regular and a pro version.
Oppo Reno 12
The basic smartphone Oppo Reno 12 received a new protective glass Gorilla Glass 7i (instead of Gorilla Glass Victus 2). In addition, the smartphone was equipped with a 256 GB storage (instead of 512 GB) and another set of cameras: the main 50+8+2 MP and the frontal 32 MP.
It features a 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, AI features and IP65 protection. It has two colors to choose from: Astro Silver and Black Brown.
Oppo Reno 12 will appear in Europe on June 25. The novelty will cost 500 euros. There will be one memory modification of 12+256 GB.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro
Oppo Reno 12 Pro received the same 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor.
Here, the chip is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The novelty has a good set of cameras: main 50 MP (Sony LYT600 with OIS) + 8 MP (wide-angle lens IMX355) + 50 MP (telephoto lens Samsung JN5) and the same frontal 50 MP with autofocus. The cameras support AI functions and can also record video in 4K 30fps.
Sales of Oppo Reno 12 Pro will start in Europe on June 25. The novelty will cost 600 euros.
BeaconLink
In addition, Oppo announced a new useful technology called BeaconLink. It allows you to make calls between devices without cellular coverage up to 200 meters away. Basically, the technology turns Oppo gadgets into walkie-talkies. OPPO technology uses its own Bluetooth protocols to work.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Reno 12 series of smartphones presented: 120 Hz OLED displays and MediaTek Dimensity 7300Android MediaTek Oppo smartphone world events
The Oppo company held an event where it showed the new line of Reno 12 smartphones, which currently consists of two models – a regular and a pro version.
Cooler Master X Silent Edge is an 850-watt power supply with passive coolingCooler Master hardware power supply unit
Cooler Master X Silent Edge complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, has an 80 Plus Platinum energy efficiency certificate and is accompanied by a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty.