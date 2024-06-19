Oppo Reno 12 series of smartphones presented: 120 Hz OLED displays and MediaTek Dimensity 7300

The Oppo company held an event where it showed the new line of Reno 12 smartphones, which currently consists of two models – a regular and a pro version.

Oppo Reno 12

The basic smartphone Oppo Reno 12 received a new protective glass Gorilla Glass 7i (instead of Gorilla Glass Victus 2). In addition, the smartphone was equipped with a 256 GB storage (instead of 512 GB) and another set of cameras: the main 50+8+2 MP and the frontal 32 MP.

It features a 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, AI features and IP65 protection. It has two colors to choose from: Astro Silver and Black Brown.

Oppo Reno 12 will appear in Europe on June 25. The novelty will cost 500 euros. There will be one memory modification of 12+256 GB.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Oppo Reno 12 Pro received the same 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor.

Here, the chip is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The novelty has a good set of cameras: main 50 MP (Sony LYT600 with OIS) + 8 MP (wide-angle lens IMX355) + 50 MP (telephoto lens Samsung JN5) and the same frontal 50 MP with autofocus. The cameras support AI functions and can also record video in 4K 30fps.

Sales of Oppo Reno 12 Pro will start in Europe on June 25. The novelty will cost 600 euros.

BeaconLink

In addition, Oppo announced a new useful technology called BeaconLink. It allows you to make calls between devices without cellular coverage up to 200 meters away. Basically, the technology turns Oppo gadgets into walkie-talkies. OPPO technology uses its own Bluetooth protocols to work.