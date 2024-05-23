National Bank of Ukraine will limit the online transfers number and money amount per month

Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, Dmytro Oliynyk, announced that restrictions on weekend P2P transfers will be introduced in Ukraine. So far, the figures of 30 operations per month and 100,000 hryvnias have been announced.

The decision of the NBU will apply directly to outgoing transfers — you can withdraw funds to the card without limitation.

They try to justify this by fighting online fraud. It is stated that this will not interfere with volunteer fees as it will only apply to severance pay.

Reasons in the form of tax evasion, payment of salary in envelopes, withdrawal of funds abroad or drug trafficking, etc., sound more plausible, and became even more popular after the hunt for miscoding in the gambling business.

At the same time, a draft law on increasing VAT by 2-3% and the military levy from 2.5 to 5% is being considered. This justifies the lack of a budget for the maintenance of the army, which remains after corruption schemes in the Ukrainian government.