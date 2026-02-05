Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 11  

Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 1105.02.26
Microsoft is rolling out a new Start menu design in Windows 11. The company is once again introducing familiar changes, but this time for most regular users.
The update is included in the January update KB5074109 (25H2). If it is not installed automatically, you need to check for it manually in Windows Update. In other cases, the update should appear in the coming days or weeks. According to the company, the active deployment phase has been going on for about a week.
What’s new in the Start menu
Now the search bar is located at the top, below are pinned applications, then the “Recommended” block, and below it – everything else. The search has been moved to the top to speed up the launch of programs, files or images. The “Recommended” ribbon remains, but now it is possible to turn it off. However, there are some nuances here: disabling recommendations removes the list of recent files in Explorer and the jump lists in the taskbar menu.
Separately, the “All Apps” list has been moved to the main “Start” screen. Instead of a long scrolling list, categories have appeared that allow you to see all programs at once. Microsoft compares this approach to the design of smartphones, so some users may notice similarities with iOS. The company also made the “Connect to your smartphone” panel additional so that it does not interfere with the main interface.
Microsoft has been working on the new “Start” for almost a year. During this time, the company abandoned dozens of radical options and, as a result, settled on a design that is not very different from the current one.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 11 Microsoft Windows
Microsoft is rolling out a new Start menu design in Windows 11. The company is once again introducing familiar changes, but now for most regular users.
For have Diya.Signature you will need passport with an NFC chip events in Ukraine service
Diia is updating the Diia.Pidpisu mechanism: additional verification via NFC is being introduced for its creation. Users will need a physical biometric document with a chip and an NFC-enabled smartphone.
Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 11
For have Diya.Signature you will need passport with an NFC chip
Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays
Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station
Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%
Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US
Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine