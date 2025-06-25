lifecell launched a single number for eSIM on smartwatches and smartphones25.06.25
Ukrainian operator lifecell has introduced the Number Sharing service, which allows you to use one mobile number and tariff simultaneously on a smartphone and smartwatches with eSIM support. The technology works without Bluetooth and you need to keep the phone nearby – the connection is made directly via the network.
Thanks to Number Sharing, owners of smartwatches such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch or Huawei Watch GT can make calls, send messages, use the Internet and navigate directly from the watch without taking the phone with you.
The service duplicates the main SIM card on the watch: all calls, SMS and traffic are synchronized between devices. The cost is 50 hryvnias for 30 days, and during the first six months, users receive a monthly bonus of 1 GB of Internet and 500 minutes to all numbers in Ukraine.
lifecell became the first Ukrainian operator whose eSIM profile is officially supported by Apple Watch. The service is available to individual users and works only in Ukraine without roaming support. A full list of compatible devices is available on the operator’s website.
lifecell serves 9.6 million subscribers and is part of the DVL group, which also includes Datagroup and Volia.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
lifecell launched a single number for eSIM on smartwatches and smartphones events in Ukraine operator
lifecell introduced the Number Sharing service, which allows you to use one mobile number and tariff simultaneously on a smartphone and smartwatch with eSIM support
60 Samsung devices that will receive One UI 8 based on Android 16 Android Samsung update
Samsung is already working on the One UI 8 shell based on Android 16, but it is not yet participating in the beta testing program, so the exact release date is unknown.
60 Samsung devices that will receive One UI 8 based on Android 16
Death Stranding 2 has score on Metacritic 90/100
MediaTek Dimensity 8450 – mid-range chip on TSMC’s 4nm process
Cloudflare reveals the largest DDoS attack in history
Fractal Design has released its first headset headphones
WhatsApp will start showing ads
List of Motorola smartphones that will have Android 16
Sony WF-C710N TWS headphones have a transparent case
Anker recalls over a million power banks
Indians released the Harrier.ev SUV with drift mode for $25,000
Gripen E fighter tested in AI-human combat
ASUS ProArt RTX 5080 rotated 90 degrees and equipped with SSD slot
3DMark is now available for macOS computers