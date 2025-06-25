lifecell launched a single number for eSIM on smartwatches and smartphones

Ukrainian operator lifecell has introduced the Number Sharing service, which allows you to use one mobile number and tariff simultaneously on a smartphone and smartwatches with eSIM support. The technology works without Bluetooth and you need to keep the phone nearby – the connection is made directly via the network.

Thanks to Number Sharing, owners of smartwatches such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch or Huawei Watch GT can make calls, send messages, use the Internet and navigate directly from the watch without taking the phone with you.

The service duplicates the main SIM card on the watch: all calls, SMS and traffic are synchronized between devices. The cost is 50 hryvnias for 30 days, and during the first six months, users receive a monthly bonus of 1 GB of Internet and 500 minutes to all numbers in Ukraine.

lifecell became the first Ukrainian operator whose eSIM profile is officially supported by Apple Watch. The service is available to individual users and works only in Ukraine without roaming support. A full list of compatible devices is available on the operator’s website.

lifecell serves 9.6 million subscribers and is part of the DVL group, which also includes Datagroup and Volia.