LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000   

LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,00002.03.26
LG has begun accepting pre-orders for the UltraGear evo (52G930B-B), a 52-inch display the company describes as a gaming monitor. The model was first unveiled before CES 2026, and is now officially launching.
The manufacturer is positioning the new product as the world’s largest gaming display with a 5K2K resolution. Technically, this is a 5120 x 2160 pixel panel—essentially the workspace of two QHD monitors with no center bezel.
Scale and 1000R curvature
The panel measures 52 inches diagonally. It uses a VA panel with a 1000R curvature radius. With such dimensions, the curvature becomes a functional necessity: without it, the edges of the screen would be outside the comfortable viewing area.
The 5120 × 2160 resolution provides high pixel density for this format and reduces the “graininess” typical of larger panels with fewer pixels. The screen is designed not only for gaming but also for scenarios where a large workspace is essential, such as editing, working with timelines, and multitasking.
240 Hz at 5K2K: System Requirements
The refresh rate is 240Hz for 5K2K resolution. The LG UltraGear evo monitor (52G930B-B) complies with the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard.
For a VA panel, this provides a noticeable boost in brightness and contrast in HDR content, but without the level typical of more advanced HDR solutions.
The color gamut is claimed to be 95% DCI-P3—sufficient for both gaming and basic color work.
Interfaces and power via a single cable
The UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) is equipped with:
- DisplayPort 2.1
- HDMI 2.1
- USB-C with display support and Power Delivery up to 90W
The USB-C power delivery port allows you to connect your laptop with a single cable for both display and charging.
Price and Positioning
The pre-order price is $2,000 (approximately 82,000 UAH). In the ultra-wide and large-format gaming panel segment, this is a flagship model.
The LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) is designed for users who require a single, large workspace instead of a dual-display setup. The final choice depends not only on budget but also on your willingness to dedicate dedicated desk space to a 52-inch panel.
