LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features
LG Electronics has announced preparations for the release of an updated line of LG gram 2026 laptops, the official presentation of which will take place at the CES 2026 exhibition. The new generation of devices emphasizes weight reduction, expanded artificial intelligence capabilities and increased mobility, and the key design change is the case.
What’s new in LG gram 2026 laptops
The main difference between the LG gram 2026 series is the use of Aerominum magnesium-aluminum alloy, developed by LG engineers. According to the company, this material allows you to significantly reduce the weight of laptops without losing rigidity, increases the resistance of the case to mechanical influences and scratches. The manufacturer emphasizes that Aerominum meets military standards of reliability and is designed for intensive use in mobile scenarios.
The new LG gram models belong to the Copilot+ PC category and use a combined approach to working with artificial intelligence. The devices use the EXAONE 3.5 sLLM local language model, which is executed directly on the laptop, as well as Microsoft Copilot+ functions. The presence of a built-in neural processor allows you to process AI tasks without an Internet connection. In parallel, the company has finalized the LG gram Link application, expanding the possibilities of synchronizing laptops with devices on Android, iOS and the webOS platform.
Characteristics of LG gram 2026
LG has already revealed some of the characteristics for the LG gram Pro AI series models with diagonals of 17 and 16 inches. The version with a 17-inch screen is primarily aimed at the North American market and, according to the manufacturer, is the lightest laptop in its class with discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. The device is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory and an IPS display with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels.
The LG gram Pro AI model with a 16-inch screen has received a different emphasis. It is distinguished by an especially thin and light body with a 77 Wh battery. This option is equipped with an OLED panel with a resolution of 2880 × 1800 pixels and will be offered in configurations with Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors. The laptop supports fast charging and has been certified according to military reliability standards.
In addition to hardware changes, the LG gram 2026 series will receive a number of additional features. These include remote lock and wipe capabilities via the LG ThinQ ecosystem, deeper integration with other LG devices, and increased durability during everyday use. The company promised to reveal a full list of parameters and configurations during its presentation at CES 2026.
