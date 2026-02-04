Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays

Lenovo has introduced an updated Legion 5i Gen 11 gaming laptop in Europe. The device has received new Intel Panther Lake-H processors, a bright OLED display and Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards. The novelty is aimed at both gamers and content creators for whom high frequency is important. Intel platform

Features of the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11

The laptop is equipped with a 15.3-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1600p, an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Peak brightness reaches 1000 nits.

The novelty is offered with Intel Core Ultra 7356H or Core Ultra 9386H processors to choose from. In the graphics department, Lenovo has opted for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060. Although this is a step down from the RTX 5070 in previous configurations, users retain support for ray tracing and DLSS 4, including the upcoming DLSS 4.5 update.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptop versions

The base version with Core Ultra 7 is equipped with 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, a 1 TB SSD and a single-zone RGB keyboard. The configuration with Core Ultra 9 offers 32 GB of RAM, the same 1 TB drive, a 24-zone RGB keyboard, a 245 W power supply and Windows 11 Pro installed. All versions are powered by an 80 Wh battery. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, Lenovo’s proprietary AI Engine+ for performance optimization, and two months of free Xbox PC Game Pass.

The starting price of the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 in Europe is around £1,650 (€1,900). The top configuration with Core Ultra 9, 32 GB of RAM, and advanced RGB lighting will cost £2,209 (€2,550).