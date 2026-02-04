   

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays

04.02.26

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 2026

 

Lenovo has introduced an updated Legion 5i Gen 11 gaming laptop in Europe. The device has received new Intel Panther Lake-H processors, a bright OLED display and Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards. The novelty is aimed at both gamers and content creators for whom high frequency is important. Intel platform

 

Features of the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11

 

The laptop is equipped with a 15.3-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1600p, an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Peak brightness reaches 1000 nits.

 

The novelty is offered with Intel Core Ultra 7356H or Core Ultra 9386H processors to choose from. In the graphics department, Lenovo has opted for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060. Although this is a step down from the RTX 5070 in previous configurations, users retain support for ray tracing and DLSS 4, including the upcoming DLSS 4.5 update.

 

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptop versions

 

The base version with Core Ultra 7 is equipped with 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, a 1 TB SSD and a single-zone RGB keyboard. The configuration with Core Ultra 9 offers 32 GB of RAM, the same 1 TB drive, a 24-zone RGB keyboard, a 245 W power supply and Windows 11 Pro installed. All versions are powered by an 80 Wh battery. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, Lenovo’s proprietary AI Engine+ for performance optimization, and two months of free Xbox PC Game Pass.

 

The starting price of the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 in Europe is around £1,650 (€1,900). The top configuration with Core Ultra 9, 32 GB of RAM, and advanced RGB lighting will cost £2,209 (€2,550).


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
486
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
23
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
04.02.26 | 13.11
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays    
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 2026

Lenovo has introduced an updated Legion 5i Gen 11 gaming laptop in Europe. The device has received new Intel Panther Lake-H processors, a bright OLED display and Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards

04.02.26 | 10.13
Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station  
Acer case

“Nova Poshta” has launched the “Free Hands” service. Travelers will be able to send luggage directly from the hotel to the desired destination, for example, to a branch or post office near the train station.