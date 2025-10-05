Last Ford Focus ST model has been produced05.10.25
On September 26, the last production Focus ST rolled off the assembly line at Ford Motor’s Saarlouis plant in Germany. Orders for the Focus ST ended several months ago, so the end of production was expected.
The regular Focus is still being produced, but in November it will also leave the Ford lineup. In 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company does not make real money on hatchbacks, so the European lineup is almost entirely switching to crossovers and SUVs.
The abandonment of the Fiesta in 2023 and the Mondeo a year earlier significantly reduced Ford’s share of the European market. It now stands at just 3.3%, behind Hyundai and Kia with a share of 4%. In the first eight months of the year, Ford sold 260,342 cars, while Volkswagen sold almost three and a half times more.
The Saarlouis plant will operate until the end of 2032. Although car production will soon end, about 1,000 jobs will remain. There are rumors of new models, including a crossover to replace the Focus, but Ford has not yet revealed where exactly they will be produced.
