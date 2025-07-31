Honda N-One e: released in production version

After a spectacular camouflaged debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the compact electric car Honda N-One e: has been officially presented in a production version on the Japanese domestic market. This is another new product in the kei car segment – small cars designed to meet Japan’s strict size and power restrictions.

The Honda N-One e: is a small city hatchback with a high body, minimalist design and small wheels. Unlike the show car with extended arches, the production version strictly complies with the kei class requirements:

length does not exceed 3400 mm,

electric motor power — no more than 64 hp.

The specifications have not yet been fully disclosed, but most likely, the same power plant is used as in the N-Van e:, with a range of up to 245 km. Fast charging with a capacity of 50 kW allows you to replenish the charge in about 30 minutes.

Despite its simplicity, the interior looks neat and quite modern:

physical buttons and a familiar transmission selector,

volume control,

a separate button for turning on one-pedal driving mode,

a shelf for a smartphone (without wireless charging),

the rear seats fold in a 50:50 ratio.

The main surprise was the support of the V2L (vehicle-to-load) function — the car can work as an external power source for laptops, household appliances or electric bicycles. This will require a proprietary Honda adapter from the accessories catalog.

Also included in the package:

LED charge indicator on the dashboard,

decorative retro-style stickers for the body.

Sales in Japan will start in September 2025, and the European premiere is expected in the same month at the IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich.