Honda N-One e: released in production version31.07.25
After a spectacular camouflaged debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the compact electric car Honda N-One e: has been officially presented in a production version on the Japanese domestic market. This is another new product in the kei car segment – small cars designed to meet Japan’s strict size and power restrictions.
The Honda N-One e: is a small city hatchback with a high body, minimalist design and small wheels. Unlike the show car with extended arches, the production version strictly complies with the kei class requirements:
- length does not exceed 3400 mm,
- electric motor power — no more than 64 hp.
The specifications have not yet been fully disclosed, but most likely, the same power plant is used as in the N-Van e:, with a range of up to 245 km. Fast charging with a capacity of 50 kW allows you to replenish the charge in about 30 minutes.
Despite its simplicity, the interior looks neat and quite modern:
- physical buttons and a familiar transmission selector,
- volume control,
- a separate button for turning on one-pedal driving mode,
- a shelf for a smartphone (without wireless charging),
- the rear seats fold in a 50:50 ratio.
The main surprise was the support of the V2L (vehicle-to-load) function — the car can work as an external power source for laptops, household appliances or electric bicycles. This will require a proprietary Honda adapter from the accessories catalog.
Also included in the package:
- LED charge indicator on the dashboard,
- decorative retro-style stickers for the body.
Sales in Japan will start in September 2025, and the European premiere is expected in the same month at the IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich.
