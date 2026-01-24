  

Honda Base Station – concept of a mobile home trailer

24.01.26

Honda Base Station

 

Honda has revealed the Base Station concept trailer, developed at the company’s research centers in Los Angeles and Ohio.

 

The trailer is small enough to fit in a regular garage or a standard parking space next to a residential building. The prototype is designed to be towed by compact crossovers such as the Honda CR-V, as well as electric vehicles, including the Honda Prologue and the upcoming Honda 0-series crossover.

 

The Honda Base Station has a modular design with removable side windows and a lifting roof, which provides a cabin height of up to 2.1 meters. Inside, there are sleeping places for four people. Autonomous power supply is provided by built-in solar panels, a lithium-ion battery and an inverter, while operation from external power sources is possible during long parking lots.

 

The list of accessories includes air conditioning, an outdoor shower and an induction hob. “The project demonstrates what can be achieved when engineers and designers are given the freedom to be bold,” said Jane Nakagawa, vice president of Honda R&D America. “It could make camping more accessible and comfortable for families.”


24.01.26 | 12.44
