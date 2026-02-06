Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million

Take-Two Interactive reported that sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 have increased to 225 million copies. The company disclosed the updated data in its quarterly financial report. The previous report included an indicator of 220 million copies sold.

Even more than 10 years after its release, the game continues to sell about 5 million copies per quarter.

The document also mentions the expectation of a further increase in the indicator of recurrent customer spending – regular spending of users after purchasing the game. The company predicts its growth by 17% in annual terms, if the activity of players in Grand Theft Auto Online remains. This indicator refers to spending on in-game currency, microtransactions, additional content and subscriptions. During the reporting quarter, the total volume of such spending increased by 23%, while the growth for GTA Online alone was 27%. The online mode remains a key source of revenue and continues to receive regular updates and new content.

At the same time, Take-Two confirmed the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. The release of the new part of the series is still scheduled for November 2026. The company noted that rumors about a possible refusal to release the physical edition of the game are not true.