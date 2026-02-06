  

Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million

06.02.26

GTA V

 

Take-Two Interactive reported that sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 have increased to 225 million copies. The company disclosed the updated data in its quarterly financial report. The previous report included an indicator of 220 million copies sold.

 

 

The document also mentions the expectation of a further increase in the indicator of recurrent customer spending – regular spending of users after purchasing the game. The company predicts its growth by 17% in annual terms, if the activity of players in Grand Theft Auto Online remains. This indicator refers to spending on in-game currency, microtransactions, additional content and subscriptions. During the reporting quarter, the total volume of such spending increased by 23%, while the growth for GTA Online alone was 27%. The online mode remains a key source of revenue and continues to receive regular updates and new content.

 

At the same time, Take-Two confirmed the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. The release of the new part of the series is still scheduled for November 2026. The company noted that rumors about a possible refusal to release the physical edition of the game are not true.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
493
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
28
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
06.02.26 | 07.13
Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million   
GTA V

Take-Two Interactive reported that Grand Theft Auto 5 sales have increased to 225 million copies. The company revealed the updated data in its quarterly financial report.

05.02.26 | 19.18
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 – new 2048 Wh charging station, fully charged in 1 hour
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2

Anker has officially introduced the Solix C2000 Gen 2 portable charging station with fast charging and multiple connection options