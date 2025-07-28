Google will shut down the goo.gl short link service

The goo.gl URL shortening service will stop working on August 25, 2025. From this day on, all such links will become invalid, and when trying to click on them, users will see a standard 404/Not Found error.

Google first announced its intentions to disable the old service back in July 2024. Over the past year, the company displayed an intermediate page with a warning about the shutdown. When going directly to the goo.gl site, users were redirected to a support page with an explanation of the reasons for such a step.

Initially, Google URL Shortener was removed from active support back in 2019, but previously created links continued to work. Only in 2024 did Google announce that the service would be completely disabled in a year — since more than 99% of such links are no longer used.

The company attributes its decision to changes in the ways people access online content, as well as the emergence of many new popular URL shortening platforms.