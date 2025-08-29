Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 202729.08.25
Google announced that starting in 2027, all certified Android devices with Play Protect and Google apps installed will no longer be able to install apps from developers who have not passed additional verification. The system will block the installation of APK files downloaded from the Internet, as well as apps from stores if the developer and app data are not in Google’s centralized database.
Google positions this as a passport control to protect users from malware, which is often distributed through pirated sites. Google notes that the number of hacks through APKs outside the official Play Store is 50 times higher than through the official store. A simplified authorization procedure will be provided for students and hobby developers so that they can continue to publish their apps.
Certified Android devices are smartphones and tablets with a global version of the system, installed with Google Play and other Google apps. Devices with a local version of Android, alternative firmware, or simply a reflash are considered uncertified.
For developers, this means that regardless of the method of distributing the application, they will have to provide Google with personal data, company information, document scans, and application signing keys. The restrictions will be introduced in stages: early access for developers from October 2025, full verification from March 2026, the first regional blocks from September 2026, and global implementation in 2027.
These measures effectively turn Android from an open platform into a controlled environment. Google gets the opportunity to quickly block applications, including alternative YouTube clients or specialized software that previously did not get into the Play Market. This may limit the operation of some specific applications and Chinese applications that are unlikely to update data in the Google database.
On the other hand, the innovation protects users from dangerous software – malicious APKs, hidden cryptocurrency mining, DDoS attacks and other threats. The restrictions will help less experienced users make safer decisions when installing applications and increase the overall protection of the Android ecosystem.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 2027 Android Google Security
Google positions this as a passport control to protect users from malware, which is often spread through pirated sites.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 AI will be shown at Galaxy Event 2025 on September 4th IFA Samsung smartphone world events
The main event of Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 will be the unveiling of the “new member of the Galaxy S25 family.”
Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 2027
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 AI will be shown at Galaxy Event 2025 on September 4th
Spotify has added private messaging to the app
These 17 Oppo smartphones will not get Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – a budget tablet with S Pen for education starting at €399
Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 on September 9, 2025
Linux turns 34 years
xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released
Doom launched on Anker charger
Free VPN for Chrome unauthorized collect users data
ASUS ExpertBook on AMD Ryzen AI 300 already on sale in Ukraine
Google Photos will get voice control for the photo editor